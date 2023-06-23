The site of the blocked new Russian embassy in Canberra, Australia. Photo: Reuters
Australia
Asia /  Australasia

Australian PM Albanese says Russian diplomat squatting on blocked embassy site not a threat

  • A Russian official has occupied the land near parliament after the government stopped Moscow from building a new embassy at the site
  • Prime Minister Albanese downplayed the act, saying ‘a bloke standing in the cold on a bit of grass in Canberra is not a threat to our national security’

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 10:54am, 23 Jun, 2023

