The site of the blocked new Russian embassy in Canberra, Australia. Photo: Reuters
Australian PM Albanese says Russian diplomat squatting on blocked embassy site not a threat
- A Russian official has occupied the land near parliament after the government stopped Moscow from building a new embassy at the site
- Prime Minister Albanese downplayed the act, saying ‘a bloke standing in the cold on a bit of grass in Canberra is not a threat to our national security’
