A dingo with blood on its face pictured on K’gari, or Fraser Island. The canines, also known by their indigenous name “wongari”, can weigh up to 23kg. Photo: Queensland Environment Department Handout
Australia warns of dingo attacks after tourist’s bum bitten: ‘would you let a wolf walk around you?’
- K’gari, or Fraser Island, has seen a rash of attacks in recent weeks, including on a 10-year-old boy who was dragged under water by a dingo
- The animal involved in the attack on the French woman, which was caught on video by a fellow tourist, was later ‘humanely euthanised’, officials said
