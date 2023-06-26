A Russian diplomat leaves a plot of land in Canberra on Monday after Moscow’s attempts to build a new embassy in the Australian capital suffered a legal blow. Photo: AFP
Australia evicts Russian squatter-diplomat, pledges US$73 million aid to Ukraine
- Moscow dispatched a mystery diplomat to squat at the site of a proposed new embassy in Canberra last week, but his stay ended up being short lived
- A court ruled on Monday that Russia must vacate the site, as PM Albanese announced a new support package, including more military vehicles, to Ukraine
