New Zealand’s prime minister took a ‘spare’ jet to China for a diplomatic trip, fearing that one would breakdown. Photo: Bloomberg. Photo: Handout/File/Boeing
New Zealand’s prime minister took a ‘spare’ jet to China for a diplomatic trip, fearing that one would breakdown. Photo: Bloomberg. Photo: Handout/File/Boeing
New Zealand
Asia /  Australasia

‘Environmental embarrassment’: New Zealand PM Hipkins heads to China with 2 jets, fearing breakdown

  • Opposition parties said the need to take a second aircraft was an environmental embarrassment to the country and illustrated the poor state of its defence force
  • New Zealand’s ageing air force fleet has a track record of stranding politicians due to mechanical problems.

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 5:59pm, 26 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
New Zealand’s prime minister took a ‘spare’ jet to China for a diplomatic trip, fearing that one would breakdown. Photo: Bloomberg. Photo: Handout/File/Boeing
New Zealand’s prime minister took a ‘spare’ jet to China for a diplomatic trip, fearing that one would breakdown. Photo: Bloomberg. Photo: Handout/File/Boeing
READ FULL ARTICLE