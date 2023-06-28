Australia, US and China all have ambitions for the strategically located Solomon Islands. Photo: Shutterstock
Australian defence minister in Solomon Islands for security talks amid China’s growing police role
- Australia’s deputy PM and Defence Minister Richard Marles visits the Solomon Islands as China takes a bigger role in the Pacific nation’s police force
- Solomon Islands PM Manasseh Sogavare is reviewing the current treaty and ‘the changing security challenges faced by both countries’, a statement said
Australia, US and China all have ambitions for the strategically located Solomon Islands. Photo: Shutterstock