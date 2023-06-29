Former New South Wales premier Gladys Berejiklian. Photo: Reuters
Australia inquiry finds ex-NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian, China-linked MP Daryl Maguire engaged in corrupt conduct
- The state’s graft watchdog said Berejiklian failed to notify it of her concerns that Maguire, with whom she was in a relationship, may have engaged in corrupt conduct
- Maguire had received envelopes full of thousands of dollars in cash at his office as part of a scheme for Chinese nationals to fraudulently acquire visas
Former New South Wales premier Gladys Berejiklian. Photo: Reuters