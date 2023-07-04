An artist’s impression of a galaxy with a brilliant quasar – a very bright, distant and active supermassive black hole that is millions to billions of times the mass of the Sun – at its heart. Photo: Nasa, ESA and J. Olmsted (STScI) Handout via Reuters
Doctor Who was right, Australia scientists find: time really is ‘wibbly-wobbly, timey-wimey stuff’
- Observations of a ferocious class of black holes called quasars show time in the early universe passed only about one-fifth as fast as it does today
- ‘Dr Who had it right’, the study’s lead author said, meaning time travel and warp drives can’t be ‘ruled out’ – ‘the future could be very exciting’
