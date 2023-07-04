Hot-bedding, a distant relative of hot-desking, involves sharing a bed with a stranger, usually while sleeping in shifts. Photo: Shutterstock
Forget co-living, ‘hot-bedding’ sees students in Australia share beds with strangers to save on rent
- ‘Hot-bedding’ involves sharing a mattress with a stranger – usually sleeping in shifts – in order to split the rent on a room
- It’s increasingly being used by migrants and international students in Australia, and elsewhere, to combat the high cost of living and housing crisis
