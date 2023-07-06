Australian Home Minister Clare O’Neil on Thursday called Donald Trump Jnr a “big baby”, after the son of the former US president cancelled a planned speaking tour. The younger Trump, who had been booked on a three-day tour of Australia that was expected to begin in Sydney on Sunday, cancelled the trip on Wednesday, with organisers suggesting the reason was visa issues. “It seems America isn’t the only country that makes it difficult for the Trumps,” the group Turning Point Australia, that describes itself as a non-profit in favour of “free markets and limited government”, said in a Facebook post. Tour promoter Damien Costas told Sky News the delay had been necessary as Trump Jnr hadn’t received a visa in time. The Ticketek website on Thursday still listed the event, with the date “to be confirmed.” Trump winning 2024 US election will not change Aukus plans: Australian PM But O’Neil, one of the highest-ranking ministers in the centre-left Labor government led by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, said Trump had been granted a visa, and poor ticket sales was the reason he called off his visit. “Geez, Donald Trump Jnr is a bit of sore loser,” she said in a series of posts on Twitter that were later deleted. “Donald Trump Jnr has been given a visa to come to Australia. He didn’t get cancelled. He’s just a big baby, who isn’t very popular.” O’Neil’s office confirmed it had deleted the tweet when contacted by Bloomberg. Albanese also said the eldest son of Donald Trump had not been blocked from entering. “Donald Trump Jnr’s visa was dealt with in the normal way. Like anyone else, he was entitled to come here. The deferral of his travel is a matter for him,” he told reporters. The younger Trump has long been a vociferous supporter of his father who is the front-runner in the 2024 Republican presidential nominating contest. Additional reporting by Bloomberg