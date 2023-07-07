Chinese Premier Li Qiang (left) holds a welcoming ceremony for New Zealand’s Prime Minister of Chris Hipkins in Beijing on June 28. Photo: Xinhua
New Zealand PM Hipkins backs ‘tough conversations’ with China to manage ‘complex’ ties
- Chris Hipkins, who recently met Chinese President Xi Jinping, said Wellington would disagree with Beijing in areas where it challenges his country’s national interests
- But he added the path of engagement will be ‘open and honest’
