German soldiers stand near infantry fighting vehicles during a training exercise earlier this year. Up to 240 German soldiers, among them 170 paratroopers and 40 marines, will take part in this year’s Talisman Sabre exercise in Australia. Photo: Reuters
Australia to host German troops for first time ever as Berlin’s focus shifts East amid rising China tensions

  • Up to 240 German soldiers will take part in the Talisman Sabre exercise, alongside troops from the US, UK, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea and France
  • Calling the Cold War ‘easy’, Germany’s army chief said the country now had to look beyond Europe to respond to modern-day security challenges

Reuters
Updated: 3:24pm, 10 Jul, 2023

