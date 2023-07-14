Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare (right) and his Chinese counterpart Li Qiang review an honour guard in Beijing on July 10. Photo: Reuters
Solomon Islands tells critics China police deal not a ‘threat to Pacific region peace’

  • Prime Minister Sogavare told the US and Australia to ‘respect our sovereignty’, saying the pact will boost the capability of the island’s police officers in cybersecurity
  • The three-year accord was signed during Sogavare’s visit to Beijing