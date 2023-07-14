The US opened an embassy in the Solomon Islands in February in a bid to counter China’s push into the Pacific. Photo: AP
The US opened an embassy in the Solomon Islands in February in a bid to counter China’s push into the Pacific. Photo: AP
Pacific nations
Asia /  Australasia

US pours more money, manpower into Pacific island embassies amid battle with China for influence

  • The State Department aims to hire up to 40 staffers over the next five years for each of four recently opened or soon-to-be-opened posts in the region
  • The plan comes as the Biden administration moves to boost the US presence in the Pacific in response to China’s increasing assertiveness there

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 3:10pm, 14 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The US opened an embassy in the Solomon Islands in February in a bid to counter China’s push into the Pacific. Photo: AP
The US opened an embassy in the Solomon Islands in February in a bid to counter China’s push into the Pacific. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE