The US opened an embassy in the Solomon Islands in February in a bid to counter China’s push into the Pacific. Photo: AP
US pours more money, manpower into Pacific island embassies amid battle with China for influence
- The State Department aims to hire up to 40 staffers over the next five years for each of four recently opened or soon-to-be-opened posts in the region
- The plan comes as the Biden administration moves to boost the US presence in the Pacific in response to China’s increasing assertiveness there
