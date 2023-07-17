New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said that the Pacific region less secure due to China’s assertiveness. Photo: AP
New Zealand
New Zealand PM Chris Hipkins says Pacific region less secure due to China’s assertiveness

  • Chris Hipkins said China’s rise and how it seeks to exert that influence is a major driver of the increasing strategic competition, particularly in the Indo-Pacific.
  • Hipkins’ comments come less than a month after he led a successful trade mission to China, New Zealand’s largest trading partner

Reuters