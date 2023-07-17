Sydney’s Tim Shaddock and his dog Bella were forced to spend more than two months adrift after a shipwreck before they were found. Photo: SCMPOST
Stranded Australian ‘castaway’ and dog survived 2 months adrift in the Pacific by eating raw fish and drinking rainwater
- Tim Shaddock and his pooch, Bella, set off in April from La Paz, Mexico, on a 6,000km journey to French Polynesia, when a storm erupted and damaged their vessel
- The pair were rescued from their crippled catamaran on Thursday by a tuna trawler, reported Australian outlet 9News
Sydney’s Tim Shaddock and his dog Bella were forced to spend more than two months adrift after a shipwreck before they were found. Photo: SCMPOST