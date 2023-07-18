The mysterious giant, dome-like object washed up on on a beach near Western Australia’s Green Head, perplexing locals, officials, and police. Photo: Twitter/@AusSpaceAgency
Mystery giant golden cylinder puzzles Australia after washing up on remote beach
- Police have been guarding the strange object that showed up on a beach near Western Australia’s Green Head since it was reported to them on Sunday
- Authorities said they don’t believe the dome-like cylinder came from a commercial aircraft. But it could be fallen space debris from a foreign rocket
