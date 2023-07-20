New Zealand police officers stand outside a hotel housing a team from the FIFA Women’s World Cup after a shooting in Auckland on Thursday. Photo: AP
New Zealand shooting: 3 people, including gunman, dead in Auckland
- Six other victims were injured in the incident, which took place at a construction site on a busy street in the country’s largest city
- The shooting came just hours before the opening match of the ninth Women’s soccer World Cup at Eden Park
