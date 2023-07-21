Australia and the United States began two weeks of war games involving more than 30,000 troops and participants from 11 other countries on Friday, in a show of force and unity at a time when China has emerged as an increasingly assertive power in the Indo-Pacific.

Held every two years, the first Talisman Sabre joint military exercises were conducted in 2005, and this year’s drills will be the largest yet.

“The most important message that China can take from this exercise and anything that our allies and partners do together, is that we are extremely tied by the core values that exist among our many nations,” US Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro said during an opening ceremony on a naval vessel in Sydney.