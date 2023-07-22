Crew members of USS Canberra during the commissioning ceremony for the US Navy’s combat ship. Photo: AP
US commissions Navy warship in Australia, first ever in foreign port, response to China reach
- ‘Australians can be proud that this ship … is being commissioned here for the first time in [US Navy] history’, Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles said
- The combat ship is named after HMAS Canberra, a Royal Australian Navy cruiser that sank while supporting the US Marine landings on Guadalcanal in 1942
