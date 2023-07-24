New Zealand Justice Minister Kiritapu ‘Kiri’ Allan speaks in parliament on Tuesday last week. Photo: NZ Herald via AP
New Zealand justice minister quits after crashing car while over the limit for alcohol: ‘inexcusable’
- Kiritapu ‘Kiri’ Allan said her position was now ‘untenable’ and she had told PM Chris Hipkins she was resigning from her position ‘immediately’
- She was charged with careless use of a motor vehicle and refusing to accompany a police officer and returned an over-the-limit alcohol breath test
New Zealand Justice Minister Kiritapu ‘Kiri’ Allan speaks in parliament on Tuesday last week. Photo: NZ Herald via AP