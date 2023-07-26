Fiji prime ministerSitiveni Rabuka has had to cancel a trip to China after suffering a head injury. Photo: AFP
Blood-stained Fiji PM cancels China trip, potential Xi meeting after head injury: ‘I tripped’
- Sitiveni Rabuka said he suffered a head injury after looking at his mobile phone while walking up some steps
- The PM has been ordered to stay home and not travel to Chengdu, postponing a potential meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping
