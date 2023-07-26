US Secretary of State Antony Blinken shakes hands with Tonga’s Prime Minister Hu’akavemeiliku Siaosi Sovaleni in the Pacific nation’s capital of Nuku’alofa on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
Pacific nations
US-China relations: Blinken in Tonga calls out ‘predatory’ China’s ‘problematic behaviour’

  • The US secretary of state delivered a barbed warning about aid and investment from Beijing while in the Pacific nation to dedicate a new embassy
  • He claimed China had been behind ‘predatory economic activities’ and investments that could ‘undermine good governance and promote corruption’

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 12:33pm, 26 Jul, 2023

