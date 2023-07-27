Volunteers helping pilot whales after stranding themselves on Cheynes Beach in Western Australia. Photo: AFP
Volunteers helping pilot whales after stranding themselves on Cheynes Beach in Western Australia. Photo: AFP
Australia
Asia /  Australasia

Over 50 whales die in Australia after mass stranding on remote beach

  • Nearly 100 long-finned pilot whales became stranded on the beach on the southern tip of Western Australia and more than 50 died
  • Wildlife experts said the unusual behaviour of the whales could be an indicator of stress or illness within the pod

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 6:00am, 27 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Volunteers helping pilot whales after stranding themselves on Cheynes Beach in Western Australia. Photo: AFP
Volunteers helping pilot whales after stranding themselves on Cheynes Beach in Western Australia. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE