Papua New Guinea’s Prime Minister James Marape (right) shakes hands with US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin in Port Moresby on July 27. Photo: AFP
Pentagon chief says US to deploy coastguard ship to Papua New Guinea but no permanent military base amid China tensions
- US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said the vessel would strengthen the island nation’s maritime security after the two sides recently signed a defence pact
- PNG leader James Marape welcomed the move, saying the US ‘never tampered with our sovereignty’ as Washington and Beijing intensify their rivalry in the Pacific
