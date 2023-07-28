Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong (centre) with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Brisbane on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Australia ‘confident’ on getting Aukus submarines as US attacks China’s ‘bullying behaviour’ in Pacific
- Prime Minister Anthony Albanese maintained the deal to buy vessels was on track despite Republican lawmakers saying it would ‘weaken’ the US fleet
- Albanese’s comments came as Pentagon chief said Washington would defend allies against Chinese ‘coercion’ ahead of talks with his Australian counterpart
