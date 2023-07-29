A missile is launched during the Talisman Sabre military exercise in Shoalwater Bay, northern Australia, on July 22. Photo: AFP
Australia-US military exercise halted after helicopter crash leaves 4 crew missing
- The MRH-90 Taipan, taking part in the Talisman Sabre exercise, went down in subtropical waters near Queensland
- The drills feature 30,000 troops from Australia, the US and several other nations
