The kakapo is a chubby parrot resembling a green-feathered bowling ball which cannot fly. Photo: Reuters
Extinct birds on the ballot for New Zealand’s avian beauty contest
- The kakapo, a chubby parrot resembling a green-feathered bowling ball which cannot fly, could not run in last year’s Bird of the Year competition
- Voters can plump for extinct birds such as the huia and laughing owl, with organisers hoping their inclusion will prompt conversation about endangered birds
