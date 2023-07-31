Australian sailors scan the ocean on Saturday for remnants of the crashed helicopter near Queensland’s Lindeman Island. Photo: Australian Defence Handout via AFP
Australia calls off search for 4 crewmen of crashed helicopter: ‘any hope of finding them alive has been lost’
- The Australian army MRH-90 Taipan helicopter crashed on Friday during Talisman Sabre, a US-Australian military exercise held every two years
- ‘It is now clear that any hope of finding them alive has been lost,’ said Australia’s defence minister, who called the impact ‘catastrophic’
Australian sailors scan the ocean on Saturday for remnants of the crashed helicopter near Queensland’s Lindeman Island. Photo: Australian Defence Handout via AFP