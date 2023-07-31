Australian sailors scan the ocean on Saturday for remnants of the crashed helicopter near Queensland’s Lindeman Island. Photo: Australian Defence Handout via AFP
Australian sailors scan the ocean on Saturday for remnants of the crashed helicopter near Queensland’s Lindeman Island. Photo: Australian Defence Handout via AFP
Australia
Asia /  Australasia

Australia calls off search for 4 crewmen of crashed helicopter: ‘any hope of finding them alive has been lost’

  • The Australian army MRH-90 Taipan helicopter crashed on Friday during Talisman Sabre, a US-Australian military exercise held every two years
  • ‘It is now clear that any hope of finding them alive has been lost,’ said Australia’s defence minister, who called the impact ‘catastrophic’

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 3:43pm, 31 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Australian sailors scan the ocean on Saturday for remnants of the crashed helicopter near Queensland’s Lindeman Island. Photo: Australian Defence Handout via AFP
Australian sailors scan the ocean on Saturday for remnants of the crashed helicopter near Queensland’s Lindeman Island. Photo: Australian Defence Handout via AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE