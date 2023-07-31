US coastguard cutter Midgett in waters near the Suth China Sea.US coastguard officers patrolling Papua New Guinea waters will have authority to board foreign vessels suspected of illegal activity in its economic zone without a PNG officer on board. Photo: AFP
South China Sea: US Coast guard to search, board for PNG, in stepped up role in waters China operates fish fleets
- The PNG agreement is the first with the ship boarding provision for a nation with which the US does not have full defence responsibility
- Chinese naval vessels regularly transit a narrow strait between Australia and its northern neighbour, PNG, moving between Asia and the Pacific
US coastguard cutter Midgett in waters near the Suth China Sea.US coastguard officers patrolling Papua New Guinea waters will have authority to board foreign vessels suspected of illegal activity in its economic zone without a PNG officer on board. Photo: AFP