New Zealand’s Defence Minister Andrew Little speaks after releasing a security policy paper in Wellington on Friday. Photo: AP
New Zealand to pour more money into military as China expands Pacific ambitions

  • Releasing the country’s first national security strategy, Defence Minister Andrew Little noted China’s rise posed challenges to existing international rules and norms
  • He said New Zealand’s military needed more investment and equipment to be ready for armed conflict and disaster relief operations

Reuters

Updated: 11:27am, 4 Aug, 2023

