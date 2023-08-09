The death cap is a deadly poisonous mushroom that causes the majority of fatal mushroom poisonings. Photo: Shutterstock
Australian police probe ‘death cap’ mushrooms that allegedly killed 3 after family lunch
- Australian police are investigating how 3 people died and one became critically ill after allegedly eating wild mushrooms at family lunch
- Woman who cooked meal identified by police as a suspect and is currently not facing any charges
