A missile launched from a US HIMARS system during joint military drills with Australia in Shoalwater Bay on July 22, 2023. Photo: AFP
Australia
Asia /  Australasia

Aukus: US eyes Australia as test site for missiles to counter China

  • A top Pentagon official says Australia could provide the ground to test US hypersonic and other advanced weapons under Aukus pact
  • The proposal comes as the US faces challenge to find open spaces to test these weapons

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 9:00pm, 9 Aug, 2023

