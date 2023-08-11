New Zealand said Chinese intelligence agencies had been continuously monitoring the country’s diverse ethnic Chinese communities. File photo: NZME
Beijing accused of foreign interference, targeting ethnic Chinese communities in New Zealand

  • The New Zealand Security Intelligence Service said Chinese agencies had been continuously monitoring the country’s diverse ethnic Chinese communities
  • In the annual report, released to the public for the first time, it also highlighted spying activities linked to Russia and Iran

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 9:51am, 11 Aug, 2023

