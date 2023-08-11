New Zealand said Chinese intelligence agencies had been continuously monitoring the country’s diverse ethnic Chinese communities. File photo: NZME
Beijing accused of foreign interference, targeting ethnic Chinese communities in New Zealand
- The New Zealand Security Intelligence Service said Chinese agencies had been continuously monitoring the country’s diverse ethnic Chinese communities
- In the annual report, released to the public for the first time, it also highlighted spying activities linked to Russia and Iran
