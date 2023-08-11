A crocodile mauled two soldiers when they went for a swim in infested waters in northeastern Australia. File photo: SCMP
A crocodile mauled two soldiers when they went for a swim in infested waters in northeastern Australia. File photo: SCMP
Australia’s defence department charged after 2 soldiers mauled by crocodile

  • The badly injured servicemen were hospitalised after escaping from the jaws of the reptile that attacked in 2021 when they went for a swim in northeastern Australia
  • The department was charged with breaching federal work health and safety laws, and could be fined US$980,000, if found guilty

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 1:32pm, 11 Aug, 2023

