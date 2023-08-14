Australia’s floods and massive wildfires are making home insurance unaffordable

Home insurance premiums in Australia have jumped the most in two decades over the past year, driven by weather catastrophes and higher building costs, new research showed.

Median home insurance premiums surged 28 per cent to A$1,894 (US$1,230) in the year to March 31, according to a report released on Monday by the Actuaries Institute. Premiums for the highest-risk properties – such as those in flood or fire-prone areas – shot up 50 per cent, it said.

The number of “affordability stressed” households – those spending more than one month’s worth of their gross annual income on home insurance – climbed to 1.24 million from 1 million households a year ago, with the overall proportion rising to 12 per cent from 10 per cent.

A man stands on a pile of his flood-damaged furniture outside his home in New South Wales last year. Flood-prone households have been the hardest hit by rising insurance premiums. Photo: AAP Image via AP

On average, those households spent 8.8 weeks of their income on home insurance. The new data comes as many Australian households are already struggling with elevated inflation, rising borrowing costs and soaring rents.