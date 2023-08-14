New Zealand ditches last remaining Covid rules: ‘we made sacrifices, we got vaccinated and we saved lives’
- From Tuesday, New Zealanders will no longer have to wear a face mask in healthcare facilities or isolate for seven days after contracting the virus
- New Zealand’s pandemic handling was globally recognised for keeping infection and death rates at low levels, but domestically it faced criticism
Minister of Health Ayesha Verrall said in a statement on Monday that from Tuesday people will no longer have to wear a face mask in healthcare facilities or isolate for seven days after contracting the virus.
“While our case numbers will continue to fluctuate, we have not seen the dramatic peaks that characterised Covid-19 rates last year. This, paired with the population’s immunity levels, means cabinet and I am advised we’re positioned to safely remove the remaining Covid-19 requirements,” Verrall said.
Most of the restrictions were removed last year as vaccination rates reached high levels and the country’s hospitals successfully navigated a winter without being overwhelmed.
The decision to remove the requirements comes just two months out from a closely contested election.
Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said the formal end of restrictions was a “significant milestone”.
“I believe that New Zealanders can be enormously proud of what we achieved together. We stayed home, we made sacrifices, we got vaccinated and there is absolutely no question that we saved lives,” he told his weekly press conference.
While no longer mandatory, the New Zealand’s Health Ministry still recommends that people stay home for five days if they’re unwell or have tested positive.