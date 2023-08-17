A New Zealand jury found Lauren Dickason, a mother guilty of murdering her three young daughters in a case that shocked the nation. Photo: AP
New Zealand jury finds mum guilty of killing her 3 young daughters in a case that shocked the nation
- Lauren Dickason had pleaded not guilty to murder, arguing she was suffering severe depression that could be traced back to post-partum depression
- She earlier admitted killing her 2-year-old twin daughters Maya and Karla, and their 6-year-old sister Lianè nearly two years ago
A New Zealand jury found Lauren Dickason, a mother guilty of murdering her three young daughters in a case that shocked the nation. Photo: AP