Bottles of wine imported from Australia are displayed for sale at a supermarket in Nantong, China’s Jiangsu province. Photo: VCG via Getty Images
Australia grappling with how to offload 2.8 million wine bottles as China’s high tariffs bite
- Vineyards nationwide have enough wine in domestic storage to fill 859 Olympic swimming pools that will take years to clear out
- China, traditionally an avid purchaser of Australian wine, imposed hefty duties on the spirit in 2021 after ties between the two sides soured
Bottles of wine imported from Australia are displayed for sale at a supermarket in Nantong, China’s Jiangsu province. Photo: VCG via Getty Images