An elderly man looks at Australian Stock Exchange Ltd. boards in Sydney. The number of elderly citizens in Australia is forecast to swell, while overall population growth slows. Photo: AP
Australia is getting older, and that’s about to become very expensive
- The number of people aged 85 or older in Australia is predicted to triple over the next 40 years, while the over-65 population is set to double
- It’s putting fast-growing spending pressure on health, aged care and national disability insurance, a new intergenerational report found
