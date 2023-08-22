An aerial view of the HMAS Canberra off the Philippines’ Palawan province on Monday as it takes part in Exercise Alon, part of Australia’s annual Indo-Pacific Endeavour activity. Photo: AFP
Australia sends its biggest warship to joint drills with Philippines, US
- HMAS Canberra is involved in the Philippines’ Exercise Alon, being held for the first time as part of Australia’s annual Indo-Pacific Endeavour drills
- More than 2,000 troops from Australia and the Philippines, and 150 US Marines, are taking part in the August 14-31 air, sea and land exercises
