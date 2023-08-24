Australian Malka Leifer, right, was sentenced to 15 years in jail for sexually abusing two daughters at a Jewish school in Melbourne. Photo: AP
Australian Malka Leifer, right, was sentenced to 15 years in jail for sexually abusing two daughters at a Jewish school in Melbourne. Photo: AP
Australia
Asia /  Australasia

‘Callous’ Australian headmistress jailed 15 years for sexually abusing 2 sisters at Jewish school

  • Malka Leifer was earlier found guilty on 18 charges of sexual assault against sisters Dassi Erlich and Elly Sapper
  • Judge Mark Gamble said Leifer abused her position within Melbourne’s ultraorthodox Jewish community and her ‘insidious offending’ scarred the sisters for life

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 12:00pm, 24 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Australian Malka Leifer, right, was sentenced to 15 years in jail for sexually abusing two daughters at a Jewish school in Melbourne. Photo: AP
Australian Malka Leifer, right, was sentenced to 15 years in jail for sexually abusing two daughters at a Jewish school in Melbourne. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE