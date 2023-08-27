A man walks past the Reserve Bank of Australia in Sydney. The country’s treasurer said it is concerned about China’s economy, and is monitoring very closely’. Photo: AP
Australia concerned about China economy, monitoring ‘very closely’, says Treasurer Jim Chalmers
- Recovery in China, the world’s second-largest economy, has sputtered due to a worsening property slump, weak consumer spending and tumbling credit growth
- China is the top trading partner for raw-materials exporter Australia, with annual trade of US$183 billion
A man walks past the Reserve Bank of Australia in Sydney. The country’s treasurer said it is concerned about China’s economy, and is monitoring very closely’. Photo: AP