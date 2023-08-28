Australian writer Yang Jun fears he will die in China prison without treatment: ‘people outside won’t know the truth’
- Chinese-born Australian Yang has been in prison since 2019 after he was convicted of espionage charges in a closed trial
- The ailing health of Yang, also known as Yang Hengjun, has been caused by a large cyst growing on his kidney
Yang’s ailing health has been caused by a large cyst growing on his kidney, which has come to the attention of Australian diplomats who have visited him in detention.
“If something happens with my health and I die in here, people outside won’t know the truth,” he said in a note shared recently with friends and supporters. “If something happens to me, who can speak for me?”
“These prisons, or detention centres, are unable to provide decent medical treatment,” he said.
“It deeply worries me. When they talk about having a major operation to remove the cyst, that may endanger his life.”
Yang, who denies the spying claims, was arrested on a rare trip back to China in January 2019.
The writer and academic has previously told supporters he was tortured at a secret detention site and fears forced confessions may be used against him.
Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong’s office said in a statement on Monday that the government had “deep concerns” about the “ongoing delays in his case”.
“I miss the sun,” read the message, described as a “love letter” to Australia.
“In my cell, the sunlight shines through the window but I can stand in it for only 10 hours a year.
Attempts to raise the plight of Cheng and Yang have irked Chinese officials, who have previously urged Australia to refrain from meddling in the judicial system.