An Australian academic jailed in China on espionage charges fears he will die in prison if he does not receive medical treatment, his friends said on Monday.

Chinese-born Australian Yang Jun – also known as Yang Hengjun – has been jailed in China since 2019, accused of spying in a closed trial that was heavily criticised by human rights activists.

Yang’s ailing health has been caused by a large cyst growing on his kidney, which has come to the attention of Australian diplomats who have visited him in detention.

“If something happens with my health and I die in here, people outside won’t know the truth,” he said in a note shared recently with friends and supporters. “If something happens to me, who can speak for me?”

Australia’s Ambassador to China Graham Fletcher in Beijing before a court hearing involving Australian writer Yang Jun in 2021. Photo: handout