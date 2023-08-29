A parasitic roundworm typically found in snakes has been pulled “alive and wriggling” from a woman’s brain in a stomach-churning medical first, doctors in Australia said on Tuesday.

Baffled doctors performed an MRI scan on the 64-year-old Australian woman after she began suffering memory lapses, noticing an “atypical lesion” at the front of her brain.

It was an 8cm (three-inch) roundworm, called Ophidascaris robertsi, which researchers said was a common parasite in kangaroos and carpet pythons – but not humans.

“This is the first-ever human case of Ophidascaris to be described in the world,” said infectious-disease expert Sanjaya Senanayake.