Australia sends icebreaker ship on 6,000km round trip to rescue sick Antarctic researcher
- The man was working at Casey research station in the bitter Antarctic winter when he suffered what authorities called a developing medical condition
- Icebreaker RSV Nuyina broke through sea ice to reach a location 144km from the base before deploying helicopters to collect the patient
The man was working at the Casey research station when he suffered from what authorities described as a developing medical condition that needed specialist assessment and care.
From there, two helicopters were deployed from the deck on Sunday and arrived at the base after nearly an hour to rescue the man.
“The first phase of the evacuation was performed safely and successfully and the ship is now on the return voyage to Hobart,” said Robb Clifton, the division’s acting general manager of operations and logistics. “Getting this expeditioner back to Tasmania for the specialist medical care required is our priority.”
The man is expected to arrive in Australia next week. Until then, Clifton said, he would be cared for in the icebreaker’s specially equipped medical facility by polar medicine doctors and staff from the Royal Hobart Hospital.
Authorities said they were not divulging the man’s name or medical condition to protect his privacy.
Why wealthy travellers are spending millions to charter yachts to Antarctica
During the southern summer, more than 150 people work at the Casey research station. But over the southern hemisphere’s winter, fewer than 20 remain to perform maintenance work.
The division said all other people working at Australian bases in Antarctica were accounted for and safe.
The Casey station is located about 3,380km south of Perth, and is the closest permanent Antarctic station to Australia.
Additional reporting by dpa