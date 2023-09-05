An Australian who fell ill at a remote Antarctic base during the southern hemisphere’s winter is returning home on an icebreaker following a daunting mission to rescue him, authorities said on Tuesday.

The man was working at the Casey research station when he suffered from what authorities described as a developing medical condition that needed specialist assessment and care.

The icebreaker RSV Nuyina left Australia last week and travelled south more than 3,000km (1,800 miles), breaking through sea ice to reach a location 144km (89 miles) from the base, the Australian Antarctic Division said in a statement.

From there, two helicopters were deployed from the deck on Sunday and arrived at the base after nearly an hour to rescue the man.

Australian icebreaker RSV Nuyina sails through the Antarctic. The ship broke through sea ice to reach a location 144km from the Casey research base before deploying helicopters to collect the patient. Photo: Australian Antarctic Division via AP

“The first phase of the evacuation was performed safely and successfully and the ship is now on the return voyage to Hobart,” said Robb Clifton, the division’s acting general manager of operations and logistics. “Getting this expeditioner back to Tasmania for the specialist medical care required is our priority.”