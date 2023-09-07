Australia says Qatar Airways flight curbs due in part to strip-searches of women at Doha airport, denies Qantas link
- Transport Minister Catherine King cites the 2020 incident as a reason to stop Qatar Airways from selling more flights to Australia
- The explanation comes after the conservative opposition accuses the Australian government of protecting Qantas Airways from competition
The claim brings a new element to a controversy surrounding the Australian Labor government’s relationship with Qantas which had lobbied against a Qatar Airways request to increase its flights.
The conservative opposition has accused Labor of suppressing competition to protect Qantas and launched a Senate inquiry into its decision.
“It wasn’t the only factor. It was a factor,” King said, referring to the incident where women were taken off a Qatar Airways plane and forced to undergo medical examination after the discovery of an abandoned baby at the airport. The Qatar government later apologised.
The women had been escorted at gunpoint for “invasive searches” in ambulances on the tarmac, King said.
It was “nonsense” to suggest that adding more Qatar Airways flights would have put downward pressure on international fares, King added. Antitrust regulator the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) has said more Qatar Airways flights would have lowered fares.
King said she decided to refuse the Qatar Airways request for 21 extra international flights to Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane in the “national interest”. Qatar Airways operates 28 international flights a week into Australia.
Last week the ACCC sued Qantas for breaching consumer law with the sale of tickets to some 8,000 flights after they were cancelled in mid-2022.
Qantas has said it is reviewing the ACCC lawsuit but that the alleged wrongdoing took place at a time of unprecedented disruption in the aviation industry.
Additional reporting by AFP