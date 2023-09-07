High-ranking members of South Korea’s “Grace Road Cult” will be kicked out of Fiji, immigration authorities said on Thursday, as the government cracks down on the powerful religious sect.

Grace Road Church founder Shin Ok-ju prophesied that South Korea would be doomed by famine and disaster, persuading hundreds of followers in 2014 to start a new life in tropical Fiji.

The movement quickly established political and commercial clout in its new home, snapping up swathes of agricultural land and building a sprawling network of successful companies.

But it was also dogged by claims of bizarre and violent rituals, with Shin sentenced to six years in prison by South Korean authorities in 2019 on a string of criminal charges.

Fiji Home Affairs Minister Pio Tikoduadua said Interpol had urged Fiji’s previous government to arrest senior members of the “Grace Road Cult” - but this request had been ignored for years.