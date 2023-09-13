China-Australia relations: cotton piles up in warehouses on bets Beijing will lift 3-year ban on Canberra’s imports
- Chinese mills were ordered to stop buying Australian cotton in October 2020, but Beijing recently lifted tariffs on some Australian imports
- Some Chinese companies appear to be using Australian cotton to fill orders from the US, which has banned cotton from Xinjiang over concerns of forced labour
An additional 1,148 metric tons cleared customs, the same data showed. State-owned China National Cotton Group Corp is among the shippers, according to a trader who declined to be named because they were not authorised to speak to the media.
The company could not be reached for comment.
“A few people are taking a punt and sending a little bit but they’re big companies who can divert it elsewhere if needed,” said Adam Kay, head of industry group Cotton Australia. He declined to name any of the traders shipping cotton to China.
Chinese mills were ordered to stop buying Australian cotton in October 2020.
Between late 2020, when Chinese mills were verbally instructed to stop buying Australian cotton, and this July, Australia shipped around 3 tons of cotton to China each month on average, according to the customs data.
“Merchants that I speak to are still shipping,” said an Australian trader who declined to be named because they were not authorised to speak to the media.
“Albanese’s announcement that he’s going to China keeps everyone hopeful,” he said. Albanese said this week he intends to go to Beijing this year, the first visit by an Australian leader since 2016.
“More queries have been coming in from Chinese buyers,” the trader said.