Australians who train ‘certain foreign militaries’ may be jailed 20 years under new law
- The proposed law comes after a crackdown on former military pilots living in Australia who had worked for a flight school training Chinese pilots
- Militaries from Britain, the US, New Zealand and Canada will be exempted from the new law as Australia seeks to boost the Aukus alliance
Australia’s “Five Eyes” intelligence partners of Britain, the US, New Zealand and Canada will be exempt from the new law, officials said.
Australia’s allies share concerns that China is attempting to poach Western military expertise.
Penalties of up to 20 years prison will apply for providing military training or tactics to a foreign military or government body, including hybrid civilian and military organisations, or state-owned companies, without authorisation from the defence minister.
Defence Minister Richard Marles introduced the amendment to Australia’s parliament on Thursday, saying the bill was partly modelled on US laws, and will strengthen criminal laws in Australia that already ban the provision of military training to a foreign government.
The new law goes further, stopping any Australian citizen or permanent resident from providing such training without the minister’s authorisation.
The intention was to “prevent individuals with knowledge of sensitive defence information from training or working for certain foreign militaries or governments where that activity would put Australia’s national security at risk”, he said.
The bill “reflects Australia’s commitment to enhance our security standards to safeguard sensitive technology and information, particularly as we embark on work through the Aukus partnership,” Marles said.
“While the bill does not represent the entirety of our legislative ambition in this respect, it is an important step towards establishing more seamless technological transfers with our Aukus partners,” he added.
The Test Flying Academy of South Africa was placed on a US trade blacklist on national security grounds in June for “providing training to Chinese military pilots using Western and Nato sources”.
The flight training division of AVIC, a Chinese state-owned aviation and defence company that was in partnership with TFASA, is also on the blacklist.
Under the new law, working for companies where a foreign government holds 50 per cent of shares or the directors are expected to act in accordance with the wishes of the foreign government is also banned.