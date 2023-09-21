Australia has announced an independent inquiry into its response to Covid-19, with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese warning that the 2020-21 pandemic would not be the last.

The inquiry will consider the response to the pandemic by the national, state and territory governments, Albanese said on Thursday. In particular, it has been asked to look into the supply of vaccinations, government financial support and the provision of vital medical equipment.

It will also look at the help provided to Australians abroad, many of whom found themselves stranded overseas for long periods after the country shut its borders. A final report is expected to be delivered by the end of September next year.

“We need to be more resilient, we need to be more prepared for this in the future,” Albanese said at a press conference in Adelaide.